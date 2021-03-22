Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $252.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.20 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

