Cheniere Energy Partners’ (CQP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CQP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.45.

CQP opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

