Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHEK. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

