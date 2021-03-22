Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHEK. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
