Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in DaVita by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

