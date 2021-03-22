Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

MBT stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

MBT has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

