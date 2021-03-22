Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock worth $8,247,915. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $225.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $229.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

