Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 9,058 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

