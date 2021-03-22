Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,323 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

