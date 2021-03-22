Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $638,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,074.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

