Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,746 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $319,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 33,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $542.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $185.84 and a 1-year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.