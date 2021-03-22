Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 179,916 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $486,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

