Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 146,092 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Prudential Financial worth $410,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

