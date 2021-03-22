Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,836,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $584,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.98 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

