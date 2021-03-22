Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $513.40 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $513,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 233,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $653.06 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $684.10 and a 200-day moving average of $725.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

