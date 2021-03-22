Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $380.70 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $380,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

GILD stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.