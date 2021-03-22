Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 261,667 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $439,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,148,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $55.30.

