Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,175,422 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,582,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $451,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 91,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 435,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 56,216 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 55,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of MS opened at $82.94 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.