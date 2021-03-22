Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 239,631 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Best Buy worth $355,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,313 shares of company stock worth $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.19 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

