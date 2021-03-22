Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 6,390 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lumentum worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.90. 35,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

