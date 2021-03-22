Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,033 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 246,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,125. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

