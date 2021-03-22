Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 392,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $198.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,628. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.