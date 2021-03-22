ChainX Price Hits $13.27 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, ChainX has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.27 or 0.00023382 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $102.52 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00785094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00076312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

