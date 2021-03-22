CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.30

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.30 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.
Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CGI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 24.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.