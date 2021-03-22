CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.30

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.30 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CGI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 24.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

