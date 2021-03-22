Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CERC stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Cerecor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerecor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

