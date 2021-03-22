CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.80. 162,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

