CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.80. 162,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.
In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
