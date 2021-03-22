CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Lifted by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up approximately 25.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $36,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 750,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

