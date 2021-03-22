Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.09

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $25.97. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.
