Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.09

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $25.97. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

