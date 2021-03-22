CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $184,192.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.69 or 0.00641346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

