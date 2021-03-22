Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,710 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 10.5% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned approximately 2.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $483,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $459.95 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $163.44 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

