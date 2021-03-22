Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Casey’s General Stores worth $59,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $10,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $207.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

