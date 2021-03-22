Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Cascades stock traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.29. 593,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$10.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.39.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

