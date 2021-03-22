Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.52.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

