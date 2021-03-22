CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $12.82 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $128,522.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

