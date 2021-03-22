CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.0696 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and $72,278.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00050928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.00644088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00023586 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

