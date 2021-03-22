CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives $12.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,814 shares of company stock worth $996,172. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC opened at $9.41 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.