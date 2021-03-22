Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

