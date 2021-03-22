Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Hits $3.53 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $215,085.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,362,557 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

