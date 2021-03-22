Caption Management LLC Takes $5.74 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,122. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

