Caption Management LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Caption Management LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BJ stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,760. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.