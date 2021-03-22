Caption Management LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $36,324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,352,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 814,475 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $15.45. 23,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,311. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.