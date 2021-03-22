Caption Management LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. 89,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,202. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

