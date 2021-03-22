Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,600 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tronox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.93. 10,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

