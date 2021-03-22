Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 106,178 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.28% of The Chefs’ Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 5,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

