Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $32.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $22.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

CSTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 5,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

