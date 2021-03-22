Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) recently:

3/17/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

3/16/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

3/8/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

3/4/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

2/1/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

