Capital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC opened at $79.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

