Capital International Ltd. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital International Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $183.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

