Capital International Ltd. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Capital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $106.77 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

