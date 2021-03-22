Capital International Ltd. Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Capital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 297,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $66.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

