Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$585.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$455.00 to C$490.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$488.00.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$17.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$457.23. 740,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$457.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$431.54. The firm has a market cap of C$60.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$261.46 and a twelve month high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

